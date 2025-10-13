Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $139.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.