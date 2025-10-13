Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5,245.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

PZA opened at $23.23 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

