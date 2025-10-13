Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $577.77 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.81 and a 200 day moving average of $562.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.