Brokerages Set Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Target Price at $16.95

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%.The business had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

