Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,042,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

