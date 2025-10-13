California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 527,343 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $21,562,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $17,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211,914 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $9,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.