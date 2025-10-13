Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,419,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $199.72.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

