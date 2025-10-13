Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.1%

FIX stock opened at $817.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.87. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $858.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.