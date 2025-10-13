Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,974 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $129,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.0%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $240.65 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

