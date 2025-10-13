Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HII opened at $283.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

