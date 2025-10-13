Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Stock Position Reduced by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 5.5%

CELH stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.