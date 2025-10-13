Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,033 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

