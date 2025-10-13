Clarendon Private LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.