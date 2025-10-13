Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on CLZNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
