Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund makes up about 5.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $27,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

