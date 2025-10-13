Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $29.71 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.7% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

