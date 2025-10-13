Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
