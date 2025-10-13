Concord Asset Management LLC VA Acquires Shares of 16,063 iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

