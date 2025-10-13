Concord Asset Management LLC VA Makes New $941,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $201.50. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

