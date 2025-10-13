Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 36,307 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $86,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

