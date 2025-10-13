Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

