Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on CNSWF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares cut Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF opened at $2,815.19 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $2,585.32 and a one year high of $3,998.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,376.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.71 by $5.60. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

