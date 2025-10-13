Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

VTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

VTMX stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

