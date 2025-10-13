Critical Analysis: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and DexCom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$31.75 million ($0.48) -7.88 DexCom $4.03 billion 6.33 $576.20 million $1.44 45.22

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -51.21% -38.18% DexCom 13.29% 30.41% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 DexCom 0 6 14 3 2.87

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $97.42, indicating a potential upside of 49.60%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats Alpha Tau Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

