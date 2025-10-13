CV Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

