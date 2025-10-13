Cwm LLC Has $27.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $185.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

