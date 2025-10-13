Cwm LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $289,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

