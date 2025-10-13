Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.