Cypress Capital Group Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,013,000 after buying an additional 8,271,979 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $156,653,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,795.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,533 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,828,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,315,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

