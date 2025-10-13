Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,498.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 137,720 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 135,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

