Cypress Capital Group Sells 29,835 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,584,000 after buying an additional 815,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,121,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 485,932 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

