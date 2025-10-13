Cypress Capital Group Sells 657 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $476.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

