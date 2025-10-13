DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 72,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $317.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $329.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.