DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 242,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GSY opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

