DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Get Argan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Argan by 16,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Quinn sold 13,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $3,618,049.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,340,278.40. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,027 shares of company stock worth $23,954,396. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE:AGX opened at $256.28 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Argan

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.