Dynamic Financial Group Has $1.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Dynamic Financial Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after acquiring an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after buying an additional 235,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after buying an additional 234,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,931,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

