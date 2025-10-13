Dynamic Financial Group Has $5.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Dynamic Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $476.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.