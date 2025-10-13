Dynamic Financial Group Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Dynamic Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.