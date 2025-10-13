Dynamic Financial Group Sells 524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Dynamic Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

