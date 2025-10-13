Eastern Bank Buys 2,341 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,869,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,167,000 after buying an additional 134,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

