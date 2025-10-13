Eastern Bank Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 187,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Croban increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Croban now owns 27,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

