Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 452.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 19.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

