Eastern Bank Takes Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares $JDST

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

