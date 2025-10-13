Editas Medicine, Inc. $EDIT Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 558,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 76,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 352.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.18. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 200.25% and a negative net margin of 608.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

