Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average is $558.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

