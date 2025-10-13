Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,538 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $35,101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 696.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 843,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 737,778 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 330,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 305,857 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.95 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -256.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,818 shares of company stock valued at $171,190. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.