Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $152.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.