Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 177 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

