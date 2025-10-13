Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,869,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,167,000 after purchasing an additional 134,213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.