Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $233,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.08. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $115.19.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

